Paul (shoulder) is probable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 36-year-old has played through the shoulder injury throughout the series, so it's hardly a surprise he's expected to do so again Thursday. Paul has averaged 9.4 points, 6.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes over the first five games of the series.