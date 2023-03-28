Paul finished Monday's 117-103 win over the Jazz with nine points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 27 minutes.

Due to playing lower minutes on account of the Suns' comfortable margin of victory along with a substandard shooting night from the field, Paul finished with fewer than 10 points for the first time since March 1. The scoring drop was easy for fantasy managers to forgive, given that Paul contributed his usual assists output to go along with some rare production in the blocks category. Paul had blocked just one shot in his previous 17 games combined.