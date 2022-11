Paul provided 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Paul continues to roll with superior assist numbers, and when his shot is dialed in, he's an elite fantasy target. To achieve better scoring, Paul usually depends on an off night from Devin Booker to get involved, Booker only scored 18 points Tuesday, and Paul picked up the slack.