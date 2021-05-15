Paul registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 140-103 win over the Spurs.

When Paul and Devin Booker are dialed in, the Suns are extremely tough to beat, but they had no problem fending off the short-handed Spurs. Paul's production could have been much higher, but coach Monty Williams wisely gave his starters a rest once the game was out of hand. Paul is likely to sit in the second game of the two-game tilt against the Spurs, but more will be known before the 2:00 p.m. (ET) tip-off Sunday.