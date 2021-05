Paul (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Paul continues to deal with a shoulder injury, and it's possible he ends up missing Game 4 with the Suns down 2-1. In the first three games of the series, he's averaged just 6.7 points, 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.7 minutes. If Paul sits out, more minutes would be available for Cameron Payne and Jevon Carter.