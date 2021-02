Paul is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland due to a sore right hamstring, Duane Rankin of AZCentral reports.

The hope is that Paul will be cleared to play, but it's possible the Suns could restrict his workload as they play on the second night of a back-to-back set. Paul finished Sunday's win over the Celtics with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes.