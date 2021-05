Paul had just seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT), to go with six assists and five rebounds, in Thursday's Game 3 loss to the Lakers.

While the Suns declared Paul a "full go" for Game 3, he looked about as limited as he did in Tuesday's Game 2 loss. The veteran was held to 27 minutes and was noticeably less-aggressive attacking the basket and looking for his shots. As Sunday's Game 4 approaches, the Suns will likely need a healthier version of Paul to avoid falling behind 3-1 in the series.