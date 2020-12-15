Paul finished with five points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a steal in Monday's preseason loss to the Jazz.

Making his debut in a Suns uniform, Paul started at point guard and played 18 minutes -- the fewest of any Phoenix starter. The Suns mostly struggled from the field, but Paul meshed well with Devin Booker, who finished with 27 points and four rebounds in his 29 minutes. Paul will have two more opportunities to ramp up -- Wednesday and Friday against the Lakers -- before the regular season begins next week.