Paul finished with 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over Boston.

Paul hit six of his nine field goal attempts from two-point range, but he went 0-of-5 from deep as he failed to hit a three for the first time since Jan. 11. On the whole, Paul's production has been pretty similar to last season's, though his assists per game average has jumped from 6.7 to 8.2 per game.