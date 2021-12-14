Paul notched nine points (4-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 111-95 loss to the Clippers.

Paul struggled as a shooter against his former club, making just four of 14 shots and finishing with less than 10 points for the first time since Nov. 21. He did chip in a team-high eight dimes, but that's a moderate number for the veteran point guard given that he leads the league by averaging over 10 assists on the campaign. Paul is entitled to a poor game every so often, of course, though he may need to do more offensively while Devin Booker (hamstring) and Deandre Ayton (illness) remain out of action.