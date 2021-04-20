Paul scored 22 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt) to go along with 13 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Paul has regularly seen his minutes managed o flate, as he had been on the floor for less than 30 minutes in four of his last five games entering Monday's contest. However, the team pushed for the win in a marquee matchup, which allowed Paul to deliver double-digit assists for the fourth time in his last six games. Paul had also taken on more of a facilitator role in that same span, averaging only 9.8 field-goal attempts per game and 9.8 points per contest. The team figures to continue to manage Paul as they head towards the playoffs, meaning his production could wane in future matchups.