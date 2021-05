Paul collected 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks in a 134-118 victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Paul recorded his 21st double-double of the season and third in his last four games. The guard had a terrific all-around performance, as he also matched season-high totals in both steals and blocks. Paul has averaged 20.3 points, 11.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals across his last four contests.