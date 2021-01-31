Paul provided 29 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 12 assists, four steals and three rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's 111-105 win over the Mavericks.

With Devin Booker still sidelined, Paul carried the load in the backcourt on the way to handing Dallas their fifth-straight loss. Saturday marked Paul's sixth double-double of the season. Although his long-range shooting has been lacking this season, his impressive assist average (8.7 per game) provides Paul with excellent fantasy numbers.