Paul had four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and eight rebounds in a 112-107 preseason loss versus the Lakers on Wednesday.

Paul has distributed the ball well through his first two games by averaging seven assists. Unfortunately, his scoring touch has been quite off, as evidenced by an average of 4.5 points and a 23.1 shot percentage across 42 minutes. Paul will have one more tune-up game versus the Lakers to adjust before the regular season starts.