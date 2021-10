Paul produced 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 assists, four steals and two rebounds across 37 minutes in Saturday's 101-92 win over the Cavaliers.

Paul currently leads the league in assists with 10.8 dimes per game, and he added ten more to his total in Saturday's win. Paul is an ageless wonder who hasn't lost a step over his 16-year career, and there's little cause to think he won't post another excellent season as Phoenix's floor general.