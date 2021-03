Paul compiled 18 points (9-11 FG), seven assists, four steals and three rebounds across 28 minutes in Monday's 122-99 win over the Grizzlies

Although Paul didn't attempt a shot from beyond the arc, he connected from everywhere else. With the game well in hand, Paul eventually took a seat after inflicting heavy damage in ancillary categories. He's now accumulated four steals in two consecutive games and collected 24 assists over his past three contests.