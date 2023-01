Paul (hip) will sit again Friday versus the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Paul will skip a fourth consecutive game while working his way back from a hip issue, leaving the Suns devoid of backcourt depth again with Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (hip) also still sidelined. Look for Duane Washington and Mikal Bridges to comprise the team's starting backcourt combination again as a result.