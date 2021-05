Paul will get Sunday's finale against the Spurs off for rest, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.

The Suns will most likely end up with the No. 2 seed in the West behind the Jazz, with the organization not taking any chances with Paul or Devin Booker, who is also out for rest. More backcourt minutes should be available for Cameron Payne, Jevon Carter, Langston Galloway and Torrey Craig.