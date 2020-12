Coach Monty Williams said Paul (ankle) returned to the court for Sunday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Paul was a late scratch for the team's preseason finale Friday, but his presence on the court a couple days later is a promising sign as Wednesday's season opener with the Mavericks approaches. The Suns will likely see what Paul is able to do in practice over the next couple of days before formally ruling him in or out for the opener.