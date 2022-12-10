Paul closed Friday's 128-117 loss to the Pelicans with 24 points (7-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes.

Paul looked more like his usual self Friday since returning from the heel injury, scoring 12 points in each half on a combined 7-of-14 shooting, while tying Devin Booker with a game-high seven assists. Nine of Paul's points came in the fourth quarter where he went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc to finish with a season-high six three-pointers in the contest. The Suns point guard also recorded eight rebounds on the night, which matched his season high.