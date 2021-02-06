Paul scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Pistons.

Paul was coming off a limited effort in a blowout loss to the Pelicans, though he rebounded to reach nine assists for the third time in his last four games. After averaging only 11.1 field-goal attempts per game in his first 13 games with the Suns, Paul has taken an average of 16 shots from the field per game across his last eight contests. That's helped boost his fantasy value, as his elite assist and shooting percentage marks.