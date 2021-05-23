Paul was cleared to return to Sunday's Game 1 against the Lakers after briefly exiting the game in the second quarter due to a right shoulder contusion, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Suns can temporarily breathe a sigh of relief after Paul checked out of the contest shortly after he appeared to be in considerable pain when he was bumped hard in the shoulder by the Lakers' LeBron James, who made contact with the point guard while tipping in an offensive rebound. Paul could be operating at less than 100 percent for the remainder of the contest, but his availability in any capacity is undoubtedly positive news for the Suns.