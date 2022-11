Paul (heel) is out for Monday's contest against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The veteran point guard will officially miss his third consecutive game due to a heel injury. Cameron Payne figures to remain in Phoenix's starting lineup with Paul on the sidelines. Over the Suns' last two games, Payne has averaged 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.0 minutes. Paul's next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Warriors.