Paul (shoulder) said he will play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic reports. "I'll be ready for the game tonight," Paul told the media Tuesday morning.

The Suns listed Paul as "probable" on their injury report, so the feeling all along was that the veteran guard would continue to play through the stinger he suffered during the second quarter of Game 1. Paul didn't look like himself for most of Games 2 and 3, but he was notably more aggressive in Sunday's Game 4, finishing with 18 points, nine assists, three rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes of action. While he still might not be at 100 percent Tuesday, Paul's health should only improve as the series goes on.