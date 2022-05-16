Paul ended Sunday's 123-90 loss to Dallas in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

After a fantastic start to the postseason, and this second-round series, the wheels started to come off for Paul over the last few games. He scored just five points (2-4 FG) in Game 4, seven points (3-8 FG) in Game 5 and 13 points (4-7 FG) in Game 6 before another muted effort Sunday. In all five of those games, Paul failed to attempt more than nine shots and was noticeably less-aggressive than he was in Round 1 against New Orleans. After the game, Marc Spears of ESPN reported that Paul was walking with a noticeable limp due to a left quad injury, but the 37-year-old declined to comment on the situation. In his postgame presser, Paul made it clear that he has no plans to walk away from the game after another playoff disappointment. "We'll be right back here next year," Paul said. "I'm not retiring."