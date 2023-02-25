Paul accumulated 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 124-115 win over the Thunder.

Paul had a decent performance Friday and played his part in the win for the Suns, but this outing was a step back compared to what he'd been doing in recent games. This was his second-lowest assist tally of the month, and he also snapped a run of seven straight games with eight or more dimes. The veteran floor general is averaging 11.2 points and 10.0 assists per game in February.