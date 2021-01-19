Paul scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go with seven assists, three rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes in a 108-104 loss to Memphis on Monday.

Paul scored nine points in the second half on 4-of-7 shooting from the field in the second half, but played poorly to finish the contest, recording four fouls and three turnovers in the fourth quarter alone. The veteran guard is registering his lowest scoring average of his career, but is recording his highest assist average since the 2016 season while being surrounded by young scorers in Phoenix.