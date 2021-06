Paul mustered 18 points (6-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.

Paul didn't have a good shooting performance for the second straight game and was unable to deliver a double-double as he did in Game 3, but he still posted decent numbers across the board. Through 12 games in the playoffs, the veteran floor general is averaging 15.8 points, 8.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.