Paul finished with 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists and one board in 34 minutes of a 113-101 win against Minnesota on Friday.

Paul fell one assist shy of a double-double while leading his team to a bounce-back win. The Suns are quietly putting together a solid season, thanks in part to Paul's strong play. They'll face the Lakers on Sunday.