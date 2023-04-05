Paul had 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-94 win over San Antonio.

The return of Kevin Durant has reduced pressure on Paul, and the result has been a slightly higher shot volume and a minute drop in assists over the past four games. Paul attempted an average of five three-point attempts per game over the same span, which is slightly higher than his seasonal average. Allowing Durant and Devin Booker to move the ball should continue to provide Paul with more off-the-ball opportunities.