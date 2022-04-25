Paul posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 loss to New Orleans.

While Paul did provide his usual, elite assists production, it was essentially no-show for the future-Hall-of-Famer in the scoring department. He took only eight shots in 35 minutes and did not attempt a free throw for the first time in the series. With Devin Booker (hamstring) expected to be sidelined through at least the end of the series, it goes without saying that Phoenix will need significantly more from Paul if it hopes to re-take control of the series in Game 5 on Tuesday night.