Paul totaled seven points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot over 36 minutes in a Game 1 playoff win over the Lakers on Sunday.

Paul went to the locker room after hitting the floor in the second quarter and was diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion. He appeared to struggle at times handling the ball and shooting after he returned but still managed to log 36 minutes and hand out eight dimes. Paul took only eight shots in the contest -- perhaps due to the shoulder issue -- so the impact of the injury will likely be a big storyline moving forward. After the contest, Paul stated that he will "absolutely" be ready to play in Game 2, according to Rachel Nichols of ESPN.