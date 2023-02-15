Paul provided 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 19 assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Kings.

Paul was a flurry of facilitation in the win, accumulating a season-high 19 assists. While the assists are a constant when it comes to Paul's game, his offense has been lacking thus far this season. However, he has now scored at least 15 points in three straight games, a sign that perhaps he is finally healthy. Additionally, he has recorded multiple steals in five consecutive appearances, rounding out what has been a solid month in which he has put up top-20 value in standard formats.