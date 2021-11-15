Paul closed Sunday's 115-89 victory over the Rockets with 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and seven steals over 29 minutes.

The veteran point guard looked impressive on defense and his seven steals were a season-high mark for him, though it's worth noting that's nothing new with him -- he has recorded three or more steals in three of his last four games. Paul has scored at least 15 points in each of his last five appearances and also has two double-doubles in that span.