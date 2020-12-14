Paul (ankle) said he plans to play in Monday's preseason game against the Jazz, Kellan Olson of AZ Sports reports.

The veteran was held out of Saturday's opener due to some soreness in his right ankle, but after shootaround Monday morning he revealed that he plans to be in the lineup for Monday night's rematch with Utah. It mark Paul's first real game action alongside Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton after Phoenix acquired him in a trade with Oklahoma City in November. Paul's minutes will likely be closely monitored during the Suns' preseason slate, which concludes with two more games Wednesday and Friday -- both versus the Lakers.