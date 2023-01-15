Suns head coach Monty Williams said that Paul (hip) will remain out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams confirmed that Paul didn't join the Suns for their four-game road trip, which began last Tuesday in Golden State and concludes Monday in Memphis. The coach noted that Paul is able to receive better treatment for his lingering right hip injury by staying back in Phoenix, but until the Suns return home, the team likely won't provide an update with regards to his availability for the upcoming five-game homestand that begins with a matchup Thursday against the Nets.