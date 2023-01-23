Paul ended Sunday's 112-110 win over the Grizzlies with 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes.

Paul returned for the Suns, back in action after missing seven consecutive games due to a hip injury. He looked great out there, putting together arguably his best performance of the season. Given the fact he played 38 minutes in the win, it's safe to assume the medical staff are confident in his body moving forward. With Devin Booker (groin) still sidelined, the Suns will be hoping for a vintage stretch of games from Paul, as will his fantasy managers.