Paul (hip) ended Sunday's 112-110 win over the Grizzlies with 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block across 38 minutes.

Though he had missed the Suns' past seven games with the hip injury, Paul looked to be in vintage form during his time on the court, and his hefty minutes load suggested that the coaching and training staffs had no reservations about easing him back in. With Devin Booker (groin) still likely out for another week, Paul could see an uptick in his scoring for the next few games. Managers who waited on activating Paul from an injured reserve slot can feel comfortable doing so now based on how he performed and what kind of minutes he received Sunday.