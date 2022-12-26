Paul finished Sunday's 128-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets with 17 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-10 FT), four rebounds, 16 assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes.

Paul bounced back from a subpar effort against the Grizzlies on Dec. 23 doing what he does best -- dish out the rock to his teammates and score when he has the chance. He's now scored at least 15 points in five of his last seven games, but he also has racked up at least seven dimes six times in that span, including three games with double-digit assists. He's averaging 15.0 points and 8.8 assists per game across 10 December contests.