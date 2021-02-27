Paul gathered 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, 15 assists and three steals during 35 minutes in the 106-97 win against Chicago on Friday.

Paul continued his struggles in the win Friday. The guard has been off rhythm lately with his shooting and is averaging 12.6 points through 28.3 minutes during this cold spell. Although, he has been making up for it in with his ball movement, averaging 8.3 assists in that timeframe. Phoenix went and got Paul for his vision and elite shooting on the floor and he has done just that in his first year with the Suns. No matter what he is still a great option night to night.