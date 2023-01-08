Paul (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Paul will be sidelined for at least one game after he exited early in the Suns' 104-96 loss to the Heat on Friday due to a sore right hip. The Suns appear content to evaluate Paul's status on a game-by-game basis for the time being, but given his checkered medical history, it wouldn't be surprise if his absence extended into Phoenix's upcoming three-game week. With Devin Booker (groin) and Cameron Payne (foot) also sidelined with longer-term injuries, the likes of Landry Shamet, Duane Washington and Damion Lee should all be in store for major minutes Sunday out of the Phoenix backcourt.