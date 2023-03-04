Paul posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 125-104 win over the Bulls.

Paul remained quiet on the offensive end but made up for it with 10 assists and two steals. With Kevin Durant now in town, Paul simply doesn't have to should much of the load when it comes to scoring. With that said, racking up assists shouldn't be a problem given the talent around him. With age continuing to nip at his heels, Paul's overall value continues to slowly decline, although he remains an elite contributor in both assists and steals.