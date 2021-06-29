Paul registered 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.

The 36-year-old got back on track Monday after shooting just 26.8 percent over his first two games of the series, hitting 8-of-19 shots. Since returning from a two-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, Paul is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his last three games. The 16-year veteran will look to help the Suns bounce back and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals in Game 6 on Wednesday.