Paul had 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 99-95 loss to Dallas.

The veteran floor general turned back time and was impressive despite the loss, as he looked efficient from the field and dished out double-digit dimes for the third straight game since returning from a seven-game absence due to a hip injury. Paul has three double-doubles in three outings since returning to the court while shooting 53.5 percent from the field in that span.