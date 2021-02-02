Paul notched 34 points (14-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Mavericks.

Paul might have committed five turnovers, but that was the only negative aspect of an excellent performance from the veteran point guard. Paul has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last five games, and while his scoring numbers might take a hit with the return of Devin Booker, he should remain a strong fantasy play across all formats, especially when he's contributing on both ends of the court as he's done it of late.