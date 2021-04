Paul recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Paul has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, and he was extremely efficient in this one -- he missed just four shots from the field and only committed two turnovers. That's a step in the right direction considering he had lost the ball a combined 10 times over his last two games.