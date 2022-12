Paul (heel) will start Wednesday's game against Boston but be on a minutes restriction, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The veteran will officially be active for the first time since Nov. 7 when he suffered the nagging heel injury. Although Paul is in the starting five, coach Monty Williams indicated that he will have his point guard play on a minutes restriction in order to ease him back into the rotation. Paul has averaged 9.5 points and 9.4 assists in 10 starts this year.