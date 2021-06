Paul (COVID-19) remains in health and safety protocols as of Saturday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Clippers is Sunday.

At this point, it seems unlikely Paul will be available for Game 1, as there's not much information available aside from the fact that he's still in protocols. If that's the case, Cameron Payne figures to draw the start, while Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig could also see increased minutes.