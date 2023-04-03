Paul recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 victory over the Thunder.

Paul dished out big assist numbers again Sunday night, but he also shot the ball efficiently, scoring 16 points on only nine attempts. He continues to help fantasy managers in the steals category as well, as he has had only one game since the beginning of March where he failed to record a takeaway. The 37-year-old is currently averaging 1.6 per game this season.