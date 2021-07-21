Paul finished with 26 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Bucks.

Paul fell short in his quest for a ring once again despite being the Suns' best and most consistent player during the entire Finals run. While he ended with multiple turnovers for the fourth time in his last five games, he also surpassed the 20-point mark for the third time in that span. He averaged 21.8 points, 8.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game during the Finals.